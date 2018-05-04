WIBW News Now!

Sedwick County commissioner indicted on financial crimes related to campaign funds

by on May 4, 2018 at 1:01 PM (3 hours ago)

A federal indictment charges Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell with financial crimes related to campaign funds.

The indictment unsealed Friday includes five counts of wire fraud, five counts of bank fraud and two counts of money laundering.  The 33-year-old Wichita man was issued a summons to appear May 9th in court.

O’Donnell did not respond to phone and email messages, and court records do not indicate an attorney.

Prosecutors allege O’Donnell put campaign money into his personal bank account and filed false reports with the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission.

O’Donnell was elected to the Kansas State Senate in 2012 for a term that ended in January 2017.  He did not run for re-election and instead was elected to the Sedgwick County Commission for a term set to expire in 2020.

