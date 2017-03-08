See You At The Pole: Barbers, Cosmetologists To Retain Separate Boards

The Senate Ways and Means committee on Wednesday adopted a subcommittee recommendation that effectively killed a proposed merger between the barbering and cosmetology boards in Kansas.

“We are not a tax burden to the people of Kansas,” said Topeka barber Terry Stearman. “We are a fee fund agency, and we pay all of our own bills off of the fees of our licenses.”

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback had backed the merger of agencies in his State of the State address as an example of a way to make government more efficient.

“We pay the salaries, we pay the rent, we pay everything out of our license fees,” said Stearman. “Then the state comes in and they take out about 10 percent out of the top of that, so actually they’re coming back and taxing us again. We are not broke as a board and we’re not broken as a board.”

The state actually would have lost money with the merger, according to Kansas Board of Barbering member Vicki Rajewski.

“The barber board right now pays 10 percent of our fund, which is a whopping $17,000 to the state general fund,” said Rajewski. “The cosmetology agency already maxes out their payment to the state general fund of $100,000, their budget is right at $1 million. If they consolidate our budget into their budget, the state is actually losing our $17,000 contribution.”

There are about 1200 barbers in the state as compared to approximately 33,000 cosmetologists.

“We appreciate all the barbers that showed up to give their support,” said Rajewski. “Also, thanks to all the legislators who helped us through the process.”