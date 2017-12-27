WIBW News Now!

Self-defense ruling reversed in western Kansas killing

December 27, 2017

A former correctional employee who claimed self-defense in a fatal western Kansas shooting might not avoid prosecution after all.

Earlier this month, the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed a Barton County judge’s ruling that Freddie Alec Thomas couldn’t be tried for murder in the death of 39-year-old Jeremy Alan Saldana.  The case was sent back to a lower court to resolve unanswered questions.

Thomas, a former Ellsworth Correctional Facility officer, was dating Saldana’s ex-girlfriend at the time of the 2015 shooting.  It happened after Thomas went to visit the woman’s daughter and her husband, not knowing that Saldana was living with the couple.  An unarmed Saldana was shot during a pushing match.

Thomas told a detective he’d heard Saldana was known to carry a weapon and could be violent.

