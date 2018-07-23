WIBW News Now!

Selzer files lawsuit against Colyer over transferring money from a state insurance fund

by on July 23, 2018 at 4:23 PM (5 hours ago)

The Kansas insurance commissioner seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination is trying to prevent Governor Jeff Colyer from taking $8 million this year from a state insurance fund.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Ken Selzer has filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to block Colyer from transferring money from an insurance-specific fund into a general fund that pays for the state government’s overall operation.  Selzer is the commissioner of the Kansas Insurance Department.

The lawsuit says “consumers will be harmed” by the $8 million transfer because the Insurance Department would have to collect additional fees on insurance companies to make up lost revenue.  Colyer’s office says Selzer agreed to the transfer during former Governor Sam Brownback’s administration in 2016.

Selzer said Friday the lawsuit is unrelated to the gubernatorial campaign.

