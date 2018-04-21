WIBW News Now!

Selzer releases tax returns

by on April 21, 2018 at 9:56 AM (18 mins ago)

A Republican running for Kansas governor has released his income tax returns for the past three years and is calling for other candidates to do so.

Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer said Friday that he’s setting an example of transparency.

Selzer earned $700,000 in 2017, $659,000 in 2016 and $801,000 in 2015. Most of his income was deferred compensation from the insurance-industry executive’s job he held before becoming commissioner in January 2015.

Selzer paid $204,000 in federal and state income taxes in 2017, almost $190,0 in 2016 and $243,000 in 2015. He reported $57,000 in charitable contributions in 2017, about $48,000 in 2016 and $39,000 in 2015.

Other candidates did not plan to release their returns but a spokeswoman said Democrat and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer would do so.

