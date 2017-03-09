Semi crash slows traffic in Holton

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a large grain hauler overturned late Thursday morning, creating traffic issues on the southern edge of Holton.

The semi tipped over on its side at the intersection of K-16 and US Highway 75. Grain in the back of the hauler spilled out onto the side of the road.

Sheriff Tim Morse says traffic on southbound 75 Highway has been reduced to one lane to allow crews to clear the scene of the crash.

The driver was the only person in the semi and is said to be uninjured.

No details on what caused the semi to overturn.

The Holton Fire and Police Departments, Kansas Highway Patrol and Jackson County EMS were called to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.

Photo credit Sheriff Tim Morse