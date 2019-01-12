Semi on semi wreck in Ellsworth County kills one Friday

Slick conditions contributed to an accident that killed a Mexican semi driver Friday afternoon in Ellsworth County.

Forty-one-year-old Ernesto Rafeal Nevarez Medoza was westbound on Kansas 156 just east of the Kansas 140 Junction around 5:20 Friday afternoon when his 2004 Freightliner came around the curve and almost jack knifed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by 23-year-old Derek Jeff Hopkins of Jefferson, Georgia head-on.

Nevarez Medoza died at the scene. Hopkins was taken to an Ellsworth hospital. Both drivers were buckled up.