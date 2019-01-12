WIBW News Now!

Semi on semi wreck in Ellsworth County kills one Friday

by on January 12, 2019 at 9:53 AM (3 hours ago)

Slick conditions contributed to an accident that killed a Mexican semi driver Friday afternoon in Ellsworth County.

Forty-one-year-old Ernesto Rafeal Nevarez Medoza was westbound on Kansas 156 just east of the Kansas 140 Junction around 5:20 Friday afternoon when his 2004 Freightliner came around the curve and almost jack knifed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by 23-year-old Derek Jeff Hopkins of Jefferson, Georgia head-on.

Nevarez Medoza died at the scene. Hopkins was taken to an Ellsworth hospital. Both drivers were buckled up.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.