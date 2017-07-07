Sen. Moran gets tough questions at town hall

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran faced tough questions during a town hall meeting mostly about health care in his rural home county.

Critics of Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act packed Moran’s town hall meeting Thursday in Palco in western Kansas. About 150

people tried to squeeze into a room meant for a crowd less than half that size.

Moran says he opposes a bill drafted by GOP leaders in the Senate. That brought some applause.

Some audience members drew applause for advocating government-run health care like the Medicare program for the elderly.

But the event was in Rooks County, and President Donald Trump won the county with 84 percent of the vote last year.

Moran grew up in nearby Plainville.