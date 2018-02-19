Senate committee passes out free speech bill

The Kansas Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee passed a bill out on Monday that would require public universities in Kansas to embrace all political outlooks on their grounds. The bill would also stop universities from canceling speakers due to their views or security concerns from potential protests or counter-protests.

Democrat Senator Lynn Rogers of Wichita objected to the bill in part because of cost concerns for security at universities.

“The university would have no control of who is invited, left or right,” said Rogers. “Yet, they’d be responsible for any and all costs associated with that.”

Republican Richard Hildebrand pushed back against that assertion a bit in committee.

“It doesn’t say they cannot charge,” said Hildebrand. “It says they cannot base it off of the requirements. They can charge a set fee. They just can’t fluctuate from one to another.”

There is one amendment that is not currently on the bill that will likely be added on the floor if it comes to a vote. It’s an amendment requested by the universities.

“It just had some minor changes,” said Masterson. “One of their concerns was some of their social media policy as it pertains to faculty. I think some of that’s probably appropriate and the amendment would address those. I didn’t have time to run through it with our revisors to make sure it was accomplishing that. It was an amendment written by someone outside of our Revisor of Statutes. That’s why I wanted to have a look at it.”

Senator Masterson offered to carry that amendment on the floor at the appropriate time.