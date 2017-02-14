WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds North 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy55°
29°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
37°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear68°
42°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear70°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear69°
47°

Senate Judiciary Committee Hears Wrongfully Accused Compensation Bill Tuesday

by on February 14, 2017 at 1:44 PM (1 hour ago)

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Tuesday on a measure designed to compensate those who serve time in prison who are wrongfully accused. Floyd Bledsoe, the man who served sixteen years in Kansas for a murder he did not commit, testified. Here are a portion of his words.

“I hope you guys never have to go through the experience of saying, when somebody comes up and says, hey, where have you been, that you don’t have to say these words, well, just Google me, and then we can talk,” said Bledsoe. “It takes too long to explain, because a lot of people say, naw, that’s just too hard to believe. I ask you, and I plead with you this morning, pass this bill. Not just for my sake, but for the sake of other people.”

Bledsoe explained what happened to him.

“I hope that you’ll never have to find out how it feels to walk out and not have a dime to your name and no resume and then expect to make it,” said Bledsoe. “Yesterday, I had the privilege of going and getting my Kansas Department of Corrections mentor for success ID. I chose, I want to be a mentor to help people succeed coming out of prison. I don’t want them to face the same challenge I face of uncertainty.”

Bledsoe then made an impassioned appeal for change.

“Today is your opportunity to continue to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Bledsoe. “Our old President, Barack Obama said, that’s change you can believe in. You guys have the opportunity to make the change happen, and I ask you, take advantage and be that change.”

The bill could be worked as soon as later this week.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.