Senate Judiciary Committee Hears Wrongfully Accused Compensation Bill Tuesday

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony Tuesday on a measure designed to compensate those who serve time in prison who are wrongfully accused. Floyd Bledsoe, the man who served sixteen years in Kansas for a murder he did not commit, testified. Here are a portion of his words.

“I hope you guys never have to go through the experience of saying, when somebody comes up and says, hey, where have you been, that you don’t have to say these words, well, just Google me, and then we can talk,” said Bledsoe. “It takes too long to explain, because a lot of people say, naw, that’s just too hard to believe. I ask you, and I plead with you this morning, pass this bill. Not just for my sake, but for the sake of other people.”

Bledsoe explained what happened to him.

“I hope that you’ll never have to find out how it feels to walk out and not have a dime to your name and no resume and then expect to make it,” said Bledsoe. “Yesterday, I had the privilege of going and getting my Kansas Department of Corrections mentor for success ID. I chose, I want to be a mentor to help people succeed coming out of prison. I don’t want them to face the same challenge I face of uncertainty.”

Bledsoe then made an impassioned appeal for change.

“Today is your opportunity to continue to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Bledsoe. “Our old President, Barack Obama said, that’s change you can believe in. You guys have the opportunity to make the change happen, and I ask you, take advantage and be that change.”

The bill could be worked as soon as later this week.