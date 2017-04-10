Senate Minority Leader Believes Similar Tax Bill to One Vetoed Can Get Override Votes

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley told a legislative coffee in Topeka Saturday that he believes a bill similar to the one vetoed earlier this session by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback can pass with a veto proof majority. He noted that the part of the bill that was the biggest problem for Senate President Susan Wagle and Majority Leader Jim Denning was the retroactivity.

“I’ve been in the Legislature for forty-one years,” said Hensley. “Every income tax bill that we have ever passed has always had retroactivity.”

He then went back to the last time a full-fledged school funding formula was passed for a history lesson.

“The other day, I asked Senator Wagle, who is President of the Senate, if she had voted for the 1992 school finance law, because she was in the House with me at that time and she said yes. I said, well then you’ve voted for retroactivity, because that’s exactly what that bill did.”

Hensley realizes that Senate leadership in the majority party needs to be convinced if a veto is to be overridden.

“I’m hopeful that it will come back,” said Hensley. “In fact, the Senate Democrats had a plan, Senate Bill 188, which I believe was even more progressive than 2178 and would have raised more money. In the first year, that bill would have raised $700 million. We fell three votes shy, two of which came from the President of the Senate and the Majority Leader. I’m hopeful that we can run a similar bill. I think it should start in the Senate, because the House has done their job. Now, it’s time for us to do our job.”

The override vote had 24 votes in the Senate earlier this session. It would take 27 votes in the Senate and 84 in the House to override a veto.