WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 35°
Winds South 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear54°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear62°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy57°
29°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear52°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy46°
20°

Senate moves toward confirming Kansas governor’s nomination

by on January 24, 2018 at 5:00 PM

The U.S. Senate has taken a key step toward confirming Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s nomination for an ambassador’s post.

After senators voted 49-49 Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie in Brownback’s favor. The vote ended debate on Brownback’s nomination by President Donald Trump to be U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

The action starts a 30-hour clock on holding a final vote, though it could come sooner.

Trump first nominated Brownback for the ambassador’s post in July but Democrats and LGBT groups opposed his appointment.

In 2015, Brownback rescinded an executive order from a previous Democratic governor banning discrimination in state hiring and employment against LGBT individuals.

Brownback would resign as governor if he is confirmed. Republican Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would be elevated to governor.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.