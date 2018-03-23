WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds East 16 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast66°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy50°
33°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy53°
49°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Thunderstorm70°
53°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm57°
34°

Senate passes bill that requires officer body camera footage to be shared more quickly

by on March 23, 2018 at 12:54 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas legislators have taken a step toward greater transparency in law enforcement with the Senate passing a bill that would require departments to share body camera footage more quickly.

The vote Thursday was unanimous.  The House passed a version last month but must review a small Senate change.

The bill would give law enforcement agencies up to 20 days to release requested footage and fast-track a process that can take months, but the quick access would be limited to the subjects of the footage, their attorney, and their legal guardian or next of kin.

Even with the Senate’s unanimous vote, the bill faced criticism.  Democratic Senator Faust-Goudeau of Wichita said the legislation doesn’t go far enough and still leaves police with too much discretion over determining policy on body camera use.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.