Senate President Susan Wagle Explains Tax And Budget Stall

Senate President Susan Wagle has promised a rare feat, no business in the Senate until a budget and tax package deal is reached. The reason that she said the state is in this predicament is also because of something that hasn’t happened before.

“We currently are $350 million under water,” said Wagle. “In the past, in the history of the state of Kansas, other Governors have, when there is a shortfall, they’ve allotted, so that when the citizen legislature comes in in January, they’re not facing a shortfall. This was the first time in history a tremendous shortfall has been passed on to the legislature.”

The situation doesn’t look any better in the out years, either.

“Not only do we have a shortfall this year, but we are being asked to write a fiscal 18 and fiscal 19 budget,” said Wagle. “The Governor proposed his budget. He proposed that for the shortfall we have right now, we borrow $350 million. He also proposed for the shortfall that we have for the next two years, that we quit making our KPERS payments, that’s worth about $500 million, and that we monetize our tobacco settlement, which would bring in another $540 million. The shortfall is truly, when you consider this fiscal year and the next two years, it’s a billion three.”

Given how dire the situation is, Wagle felt it was worth stopping the business of the Senate to focus on this issue.

“This is the most urgent problem we face,” said Wagle. “We put a package out that we discussed with all of our membership. We worked with them in closed caucuses and open caucuses, we called everyone in and we said, this is our top priority. Let’s find a way to resolve this issue. Obviously, unless you want to borrow your way out of this and then tank in 2020, we have to find a way to resolve this issue and the leadership team in the Kansas Senate felt like it’s going to take a mix of cuts to the current budget and to the next two years and definitely we’re going to have to borrow some money and then we’re going to have to increase taxes.”

The bottom line is some people changed their minds.

“We had the commitments to run the bill,” said Wagle. “The night before, some of the commitments fell off. We just said, look, this is our top priority for this session. We need to give the state of Kansas stability. We need to give our government entities predictability. We’re just not going to tend to any other issues until this budget shortfall is corrected.”

So far bill hearings are still on the online schedule for Monday in some Senate committees.