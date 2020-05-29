Senate President Wagle Not Running for U.S. Senate Seat
Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle says that she will not run for the U.S. Senate, citing “personal and political trials” in the last year for her decision.
The Wagle announcement also indicated that she would not seek reelection to the Kansas Senate.
The decision leaves U.S. Representative Roger Marshall and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach as the primary candidates for the Republican nomination for the seat.
Wagle said that fundraising challenges, plus her duties as Senate President were some of the reasons for not filing.
Wagle also said she needed to concentrate on family rather than politics following her daughter’s death in March from cancer.
Republican party leaders are concerned having several candidates could split the vote and give Kobach the nomination.
Wagle discussed those concerns with party leaders, and agreed that a divisive primary would benefit the Democratic candidate.