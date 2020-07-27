      Breaking News
Senate Seat Opening Attracting Big Money

Jul 27, 2020 @ 4:54am

Kansas’ open Senate race has generated close to $14 million worth of ads, with two-thirds of the spending coming from political action committees.

Political committees have sptent more than $9.3 million so far on ads, according to the media tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

That compares to the candidates’ $4.6 million.

Spending by the PACs has easily outpaced the candidates’ fundraising in recent weeks.

The top three Republicans and the presumed Democratic nominee, state Senator Barbara Bollier, have raised more than $1.1 million since June 30.

Bollier has raised nearly $730,000 since June 30, giving her a total of more than $7.9 million, easily outdoing the Republicans.

Representative Roger Marshall has raised about $247,000 since June 30 to bring his total fundraising to $2.8 million.

Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach has raised about $136,000 since June 30, bringing his total to nearly $964,000.

Bob Hamilton is largely self-funding his campaign with a $3.5 million personal loan, with less than $200,000 from contributions.

