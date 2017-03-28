Senate Tax Committee Discussion Includes Flat Tax

The Senate Tax Committee began its second round of discussions on a tax package on Tuesday, but they realize that they are far from final numbers.

“I think we’re chasing a moving target in tax this year,” said chair Republican Caryn Tyson of Parker. Based on what happened yesterday and the budget bill that was passed out of Ways and Means and what the House is looking at, it makes our job even more difficult before us. I think what this committee should do to start with is, we may not land on a number, but land on a philosophy of where we would like to see the tax code go for the state of Kansas. I think we come in with a fairly low number, just to demonstrate a philosophy, and then we can adjust the number accordingly, as needed.”

Majority Leader Jim Denning then began building according to his philosophy.

“I would throw out the following, a 5 percent flat tax with wage income starting January 1st of 2018,” said Denning. “Non-wage, which is the pass through, starting January 1st of 2017. The medical deductibility coming back on January 1st of 2018, standard deduction moving up to $20,000. That would be married.”

That would work out to $10,000 per individual.

There weren’t anything close to final decisions made Tuesday, but Senator Denning wanted to make a point about the flat tax before the committee adjourned for the day.

“If we start working a flat-tax approach, I think you’ll see that household income $60, 70 thousand and below treated very favorably when you raise the standard deduction up,” said Denning. “The effective tax rate is almost identical to what it is today in that rage, so it’s somewhat fascinating when you actually see how the standard deduction actually helps folks in that wage bracket.”

The income tax discussion will continue on Wednesday.