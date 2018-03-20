WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


108°F
Overcast
Feels Like 193°
Winds NW 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast50°
30°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear59°
41°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy68°
55°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy66°
39°

Senator Moran pushes for Army headquarters in Wichita

by on March 20, 2018 at 12:15 PM (1 hour ago)

A U.S. senator from Kansas is pushing for Wichita to be the headquarters for the Army’s new innovation-focused command.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Republican Senator Jerry Moran met with Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy last week to advocate for the city as the headquarters of the new Army Futures Command.

The new command is part of the Army’s efforts to reform the service’s system of acquiring new equipment more quickly and cost-effectively.  The command will collaborate with academic institutions and employ civilian workers focused on innovation.

Moran thinks Wichita qualifies partly because of Wichita State University, its Innovation Campus and the National Institute for Aviation Research.  An Army Futures Command Task Force spokesman says the group is looking at several locations for the headquarters but can’t openly discuss them.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.