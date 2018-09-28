Senator Moran says he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Republican senator made his announcement after Thursday’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford accuses Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a gathering of friends in 1982, when both were teenagers. Kavanaugh strongly denied the allegation.

Moran’s short statement did not mention their contradictory testimony. Instead, he said after he met with Kavanaugh in August, he saw him as well-qualified “with a deep respect for the Constitution.” Moran said he still believes that to be true.

Kansas’ senior senator, Republican Pat Roberts, announced his support for Kavanaugh in July but hasn’t commented on Thursday’s hearing. The Senate could vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination as early as Tuesday.