Senator Moran says Trump’s summit with Putin was a “missed opportunity”

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “missed opportunity” to press for “better behavior” from Russia.

Moran said during a Fox News interview Tuesday that the summit in Helsinki gave Trump a chance to publicly show solidarity with Europe and NATO and to tell Putin that Russian meddling in U.S. and European elections will not be tolerated.

However, the Kansas Republican also said he thinks Trump has been strong in dealing with Russia and has not backed off sanctions on that nation. Moran also said he believes Trump sees Russia as an adversary and may have delivered tough messages in private.

Moran visited Russia with other senators earlier this month and faced criticism for being there on the Fourth of July.