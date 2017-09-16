WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 84°
Winds North 4 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
61°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast76°
64°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
66°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy89°
69°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy87°
66°

Sentence handed down in judge kidnapping

by on September 16, 2017 at 10:07 AM (2 hours ago)

A man accused of holding a Kansas judge hostage for several hours has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Friday that 34-year-old Jason Linn Nichols, of Garden City, was sentenced for terrorism and several other charges.

Prosecutors say Nichols forced his way into the judge’s Garden City home in May 2016. While holding the judge hostage, Nichols called the Kansas secretary of revenue and demanded that the department provide him with different kinds of information related to state taxes.

Nichols was found guilty in July of terrorism, kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal restraint.

Kansas law says committing a felony to influence government policy or a unit constitutes terrorism.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.