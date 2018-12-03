Sentencing date set for militia members who plotted to bomb mosque

A new sentencing date has been set for next month in the case of the three Kansas militia members convicted of plotting to bomb a mosque and an apartment complex housing Somali immigrants.

A court filing Monday shows the hearing for Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen will be on January 25th before U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren in Wichita.

A federal jury in April convicted the three men of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights. Wright was also found guilty of lying to the FBI.

The attack in the meatpacking town of Garden City was planned for the day after the 2016 general election. It was thwarted by another member of the group who tipped off authorities about escalating threats of violence.