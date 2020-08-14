Sentencing Debated for Former Fort Riley Soldier
A former Army infantry soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government endured a lifetime of victimization, isolation, and trauma that led him to become involved with online extremist groups, his defense attorney argued in a motion seeking lenient punishment.
Jarrett William Smith, a private first class stationed at Fort Riley was discharged from the military after the 24-year-old admitted in February that he provided information about explosives in September to an FBI undercover agent.
At his sentencing hearing next week, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine following his guilty pleas to two counts of distributing information related to explosives.
Federal public defender Rich Federico urged the court to impose 15 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.
With no prior criminal history, the guideline range is 30-37 months in prison.