September Wedding? Apply For License Now

Computer system maintenance by the state might cause a delay in marriages next month.
Kansas courts are telling couples who need a marriage license in September to apply for them now.
The usual advice courts give to couples is to allow two weeks from the time the application is filed for the license to be delivered.
Courts use a database managed by the Office of Vital Statistics to record marriage license application data.
That database will be offline from September 8th through 13th, so no data can be entered.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, if a couple applies for a marriage license by August 31st, the couple will have a license in hand by September 7th.
Applications submitted after August 31 will be processed after September 14, when the database comes back online.
There is a three-day waiting period required by statute, and courts begin processing the application after the waiting period ends.