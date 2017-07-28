Click HERE to adopt your duck!

Adoptions start at $5.00!

Saturday September 16, 2017

11:00 – 4:00 (Ducks drop at 3!)

Lake Shawnee

WHAT: The 22nd Annual SERTOMA Great Topeka Duck Race. No less than 10,000 “adopted” rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee in the cove South of the swim beach, for a race to the finish line. Lucky winners will receive great prizes! You need not be present to win the top prizes. Ducks can be adopted for a $5.00 donation. Ducks are numbered corresponding to your adoption certificate. Your Lucky Duck Number is printed on your adoption certificate and is valid for single and/or multiple duck adoptions. Adopt your ducks on-line with a Visa or MasterCard. Join a team, adopt the most ducks and win !

WHY: To benefit the programs of the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka and their sponsorship beneficiaries which have included hundreds of organizations in the 22 years of the race.