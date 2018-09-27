Settlement agreement will result in Westar savings

Thanks to a decision Thursday by the Kansas Corporation Commission, Westar Energy customers electric bills are going down.

“This will be savings of about $66 million annually,” said Westar spokesperson Gina Penzig. “If you’re a residential customer, on average, it’s about $3.80 per month that you’ll see your bill go down.”

There were several items of savings passed along to customers.

“The Commission looks at all of our costs that have gone up or down whenever they’re resetting our prices,” said Penzig. “This decision puts savings to customers that came from the federal tax law changes, that was about $74 million per year of savings getting passed along. We also were able to put some merger savings to our customers this quickly.”

There were also some increased costs figured in, as well.

“Some of the line items that served to increase costs were the addition of the Western Plains Wind Farm,” said Penzig. “That was about $24 million of increased cost. Also, every so often the Commission requires us to update our depreciation. That’s how we make sure that prices are aligned with the plants and the poles and the wires and such that are being used to serve them.”

In issuing Thursday’s decision, the Commission found the settlement agreement to be in the public interest and that it will result in non-discriminatory, just and reasonable rates that will enable Westar to continue to provide sufficient and efficient service.