Settlement reached in drowning case

The parents of an 11-year-old Wichita girl who drowned at a church party have reached a settlement.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Andy Cramb and Joanna Cramb alleged in the suit that Pathway Church and the homeowners failed to keep their daughter, Shelby, safe. Andy Cramb says his wife and son were the ones who realized that the girl was missing when they went to pick her up from the party in 2017. Divers found her body in the lake behind the house.

The couple’s attorney, Brad LaForge, says the church had taken stops to “make sure that nothing like this ever happens again.” He declined to elaborate on those steps and said the settlement amount is confidential.

Lawyers for the church and the homeowners didn’t comment.