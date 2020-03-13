Several Area Schools Closed For Additional Days During the Rest of March

Per the orders of their county health departments, several area schools will be closed additional days through most of the rest of March.
Here are some of the messages made by Topeka USD 501, Lawrence USD 497, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 and Junction City USD 475.
Topeka USD 501
Dear Topeka Public Schools Parents, Guardians, and Staff,
The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. As we shared in our last correspondence today, the impact and information about COVID-19 is rapidly evolving. Topeka Public Schools has closely monitored the situation and we remain in contact with the Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Schools will suspend all classroom and extracurricular activities through March 29, 2020. The health department will assess if schools can reopen after March 29, 2020. We recognize the impact this may have on families and staff and we will do what we can to assist while we also comply with the order in support of ensuring the health and safety of students. We have been working with partner agencies in the event of schools being closed and the Topeka Rescue Mission and other local agencies are partnering to assist us with providing some meal assistance to families in need that they also serve. Additionally, district staff will meet on Monday to coordinate other available resources in support of Topeka families and staff. Further details will be provided Monday regarding additional support systems and resources the district will have in place.
The Shawnee County Health Department has the authority to suspend all classroom activities when there is a county health issue and this evening they have issued the following order:
Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer, has ordered that all Shawnee County School Districts suspend classroom and extracurricular activities for two weeks (which is the estimated maximum incubation period for the virus), starting on Monday, March 16, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Early action to slow the spread of COVID-19 is a proactive approach to help keep staff, students, and the entire Topeka and Shawnee County community healthy. Schools can remain open and staff can report to school as needed.
Schools represent an ideal environment for virus transmission due to the close contact of students and staff for prolonged periods of time. A large number of new infections within a short window of time (initiated by students and faculty unknowingly infected during their travels) could result from this situation and would potentially cause a large increase of cases in our community and put a strain on the ability of our public health and healthcare infrastructure to respond adequately. At the end of the two-week period public health and school officials will reevaluate the situation.
Please remember that KDHE has advised that any students or staff who traveled out of the country over spring break are being asked to contact the Shawnee County Health Department at 785.806.6297 for guidance prior to returning to school. Additionally, if you or anyone in your home feels sick and has symptoms, please call your doctor or health care provider prior to going to the doctor’s office/emergency room. Additional information about COVID-19 is on the Topeka Public schools web page at www.topekapublicschools.net,
Lawrence USD 497
LAWRENCE – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has ordered closures for 14 days of all K-12 schools, recreational facilities and public libraries in an effort to stem the outbreak of COVID-19.
Director Dan Partridge said public health is taking this action based on direction from Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino who has authority to prohibit public gatherings in the interest of stemming a disease outbreak. The health officer is also prohibiting public gatherings of more than 250 people in Douglas County.
“The time to institute this social distancing is before we see the instance of community spread, and we are taking these measures to limit large crowds and seek to help stem the outbreak of COVID-19,” Partridge said.
The closure order will take effect immediately to March 29 and applies in Douglas County to:
• K-12 Schools, public and private
• Indoor park and recreational facilities
• The Lawrence Public Library and public libraries in the county
• All public gatherings in excess of 250 people.
As of 4 p.m., March 13, Kansas had six presumptive-positive cases of COVID-19, but none of those were currently in Douglas County. Marcellino said the factor of students, school staff and other community members traveling during Lawrence’s recent spring break weighed on the decision.
“We are looking to restrict the amount of contact in this two-week window to allow for symptoms and the incubation period to pass from people who might be returning from spring break,” he said.
Marcellino said Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is also strongly recommending:
• Daycare centers to close during those weeks.
• Retirement communities and long-term care centers limit visitors.
• People avoid large gatherings including sports practices, games and tournaments and unnecessary social gatherings.
• When in the community, please maintain the CDC’s social distancing standards, including maintain six feet from others.
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health consulted with public school districts and private schools in Douglas County, Douglas County Government, the City of Lawrence and other partners on this decision.
Federal, state and local public health officials have been responding to the outbreak of the respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that was first detected in China and which has now been detected in more than 100 locations internationally, including in the United States.
If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and believe you may have had contact or have had contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider to wait for further direction.
“This is a developing situation as we are seeing in communities across the world, so we are continually working with our community partners on decisions to protect the public’s health,” Partridge said.
For detailed information and guidance on COVID-19, visit LDCHealth.org/Coronavirus.
Manhattan-Ogden USD 383
Thank you for being patient with us while we work to handle this unprecedented situation involving COVID-19.
Per the order of the Riley County Health Department, USD 383 will close until March 30, 2020. All classes, activities, and athletics will not be held until that time. We know this situation brings many questions. We will try to get information out in a timely manner about how we will proceed.
If you traveled to an area with a Coronavirus outbreak and develop a fever, cough, or breathing issue, please contact the Riley County Health Department or your primary health care provider immediately for instructions.
Please check out social media and website for further updates www.usd383.org/coronavirus.
Junction City USD 475 (Courtesy of the Geary County Schools USD 475 Facebook page)
As a precaution against COVID-19, USD 475 is closing for an additional school week. There will be no school or activities during the week of March 16-20. In addition any school sponsored weekend activity/event on March 14 and 15 and March 21 and 22 will no longer happen. It’s our decision in coordination with the Geary County Health Department and Fort Riley to take this precautionary measure at this time. In taking guidance of aggressive Social Isolation, we feel this measure could lessen the impact later on. The safety and well-being of all our students and staff remains our top priority. We will keep you updated and aware of our efforts in maneuvering through this time. We ask for your patience as we do understand there are many questions and we are working through those issues now and will continue to provide additional information when it is available.
Thank you so very much for your patience and understanding as it’s greatly appreciated.
Mrs. Lacee B. Sell
Associate Superintendent of Schools
In addition, the Kansas State High School Activities Association, in a Friday afternoon update release, gave an update on spring activities for the rest of the school year.
The KSHSAA has made no alterations to the spring sports season at this time. Local school leaders are empowered to make the best decisions for their respective student-athletes and school communities for regular season athletic practices and competitions. Please continue to monitor the KSHSAA website for further updates and information. Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19 and the closures of schools and school host sites, all Regional Music Festivals scheduled for March 28 and April 4 have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. The KSHSAA deeply regrets these lost opportunities, but it is the best decision for the safety of our students, directors, adjudicators and spectators. Note: All other 2020 KSHSAA music festival or KSHSAA speech tournament dates have not been cancelled at this time including State Music Festivals for solos and small ensembles. More information will be given as it becomes available.