WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


14°F
Clear
Feels Like -1°
Winds NW 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy51°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy23°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy20°
13°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy35°
14°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy18°
-4°

Several dogs and cats die in Wichita house fire

by on January 11, 2018 at 4:30 PM

Several dogs and cats died in a Wichita house fire but two residents managed to escape with minor injuries.

The Wichita Eagle reports firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to the fire, which caused several small explosions in a garage.  Medics treated two residents for minor injuries, but firefighters weren’t able to save two dogs and several cats.  Neighbors say firefighters put an oxygen mask on at least one cat that escaped the house.

About 10 pets lived in the home.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Lane Pearman says the fire probably started in the garage, where there were small explosions as items stored in that area caught fire.

The fire destroyed the house.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.