Several drug-related arrests occur at Newton High School

Authorities arrested seven people, including five minors, as part of an investigation into drug activity at Newton High School.

The arrests on Wednesday morning were the result of a two-month investigation by a Harvey County Drug Task Force. During the investigation, police seized 74.5 grams of marijuana and 97 prescription pills.

Newton officials said all those arrested either attended the high school or recently withdrew. They were arrested on charges of selling marijuana, Xanax, Oxycontin and hydrophone. Five people were arrested at the high school and two were arrested elsewhere in the city.

Newton spokeswoman Erin McDonald said another person wanted in the case was already in custody and two more arrest warrants are outstanding. The statement said none of the cases involved weapons.