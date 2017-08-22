Several KCK motorists rescued during overnight flooding; washed out roads causing issues in Topeka

At least 16 Kansas City-area motorists were rescued from their vehicles Monday night as heavy rains prompted flash flood warnings across northeastern Kansas.

According to a news release from the Overland Park Fire Department, two people were plucked from the roof of their car at 103rd and Antioch around 11:30 p.m. About an hour later, crews with the Leawood Fire Department rescued a young woman from a car in the flooded creek at 151st and Kenneth Road.

Both situations were considered dangerous, but no injuries were reported.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel tells WIBW News Now that roads in the area of SW 6th and Tyler were flooded late Monday night, but have since subsided.

Shawnee County 911 dispatch says that a caller reported three vehicles are stalled in the 1900 block of NW Lyman Road due to high waters covering the roadway.

Additional reports of traffic hazards caused by flooded roads are starting to come in from across Topeka.

Authorities are urging people to avoid driving over water covered roads during their Tuesday morning commute.

A spokesperson for the Overland Park Fire Department says most of the people who were rescued in the Kansas City area became stranded when their cars stalled in the high waters.

Most of northeast Kansas will remain under a flash flood watch until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Topeka reports the Wakarusa River is expected to rise above flood stage by late Tuesday morning. Rising waters could cause flooding near Lawrence and the town of Wakarusa in southern Shawnee County.

More than five-inches of rain has fallen on the Topeka area since Monday night.

Photo provided by Overland Park Fire Department