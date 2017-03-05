WIBW News Now!

Severe Weather Awareness Week Highlights All Hazards

by on March 5, 2017 at 12:25 AM (2 hours ago)

Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 6-10. Though tornadoes get top billing in Kansas, there are many ways that weather affects Kansans.

“We talk, not only about tornado safety, but also about flood safety, thunderstorms, lightning,” said Topeka National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chad Omitt. “We talk about all of those, because those are risks that we deal with during severe weather season.”

Monday’s theme is Preparedness and Awareness.

“The foundation of the entire week is really looking at preparedness,” said Omitt. “The idea of being prepared, having a plan, no matter where you’re at, at work, at school, at home and when you’re out and about, having a plan, looking at what are my options in the event I have to look for shelter. What is the best option?”

The spotter talk presentation for Shawnee County is Monday night, as well.

“At 7 p.m. at Washburn University,” said Omitt. “It’s been there for the last several years. Ironically, it looks like there’s going to be a chance for thunderstorms that day as well. It could be an interesting day.”

The themes for the rest of the week are Tuesday tornado safety, with the statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. that day, Wednesday flood safety and Thursday thunderstorms and lightning. For more, go online to www.weather.gov/top/swaw.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.