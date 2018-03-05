Severe Weather Awareness Week ongoing in Kansas

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas.

“We’re starting to see our temperatures warm up,” said senior forecaster Audra Hennecke with the National Weather Service in Topeka. “It’s starting to feel a little more like spring. For us, here in Kansas, that means that severe weather season is right around the corner.”

The purpose is to get people’s minds back on the spring and summertime threats that Kansas weather can throw at them.

“Severe Weather Awareness Week helps to allow people to understand their risk of severe weather and understanding ways in which they can reduce their risk by being prepared and staying aware this upcoming season.”

One of the most important things people can do is have multiple ways to receive weather information.

“We always emphasize making sure that people have at least two different methods of receiving warning information,” said Hennecke. “That goes for watches as well as warnings. What if you lose power? Do you have something that’s battery-operated, or a mobile alert system that would alert you if you lose power? Also, be mindful of, we have nocturnal convection, things that happen during the overnight hours, so if a storm were to be impacting you at 1 a.m., do you have an alerting system that would wake you up so that you could seek shelter if you needed to?”

For information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, go to www.weather.gov/top/swaw.