Some Severe Weather Possible Saturday

An off and on wet weekend is ahead, with a chance at severe weather Saturday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered storms will end this morning, then windy and warm this afternoon, with a high at 78 and a south wind from 15 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy, with a low at 65.

Tomorrow: Clouding up, with afternoon storms, some could be severe with large hail/strong winds the main threat and a high at 78.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 71.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 76. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 76.

Easter Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 69.