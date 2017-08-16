Sex charges against Shawnee County corrections officer involve 2 female inmates

A Shawnee County Corrections Officer was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with female inmates at the jail.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections Director Brian Cole says 27-year-old Corrections Specialist Timothy James Anderson, of Topeka, was booked on four charges of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

“Our intelligence and investigative staff became aware of some unusual behavior misconduct on the behalf of Officer Anderson. We took note of that and began an investigation immediately,” said Cole. “Once we considered and were understood that there were some behaviors that we ended up calling in Shawnee County Sheriff Office to join us in a joint criminal and administrative investigation.”

The investigation was sparked by an irregular pattern of behavior between Anderson and female inmates that reflected an “undue level of familiarity.”

Cole says investigators found that Anderson, who did not work exclusively in the female housing unit, would sometimes leave his assigned module while on duty. It was also discovered he would let female inmates out of their cells at night.

The charges against Anderson involve alleged relations with two separate female inmates.

Cole says, at this point, investigators have not found any evidence that Anderson coerced the inmates into engaging in the alleged sexual activity and the relationships were likely consensual.

The investigation into Anderson involved interviews with the victims and other inmates. Cole says Shawnee County Sheriff’s detectives conducted separate interviews with the same people and reviewed video footage to track Anderson’s movements through the jail.

Detectives also interviewed corrections officers who work alongside Anderson as part of the investigation.

Cole says that despite the bonds formed amongst corrections officers while working together in a stressful, and sometimes dangerous, environment, his staff fully cooperated with investigators.

“We have a philosophy here that we understand that we work in a very close, family-oriented environment,” said Cole. “But the one thing we do stress and expect is, if we see somebody doing something that’s contrary to our values, our mission or our goals, that they report it. In this case, we had officers who were very professional. They came forward and reported something that wasn’t quite right and that’s what we expect.”

At the onset of the investigation, Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave. That elevated to unpaid leave once investigators found evidence of criminal activity. When Anderson was booked into the very jail in which he works, he was placed on suicide watch out of concern for his safety and that of the other inmates.

“This is going to be overwhelming to staff,” said Cole. “I don’t want to put anybody’s safety into jeopardy.”

Cole says Anderson will be closely monitored and could possibly be relocated to a different facility if necessary.

Anderson has been with the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for more than a year and was recently recognized for courageous activity while on duty.

“I still stand by what his actions were at that time and commend his for those actions,” said Cole. “But we hold everybody accountable for their actions. Overall, we hired a person who we thought was doing very good. He started demonstrating things that were going above and beyond. Unfortunately, this has become the outcome and we certainly don’t condone it.”

Cole says previous years have seen other cases of Shawnee County corrections officers “overstepping their boundaries.”

“Unfortunately, when you’re working in these confined situations – it’s not an excuse – sometimes officer make bad decisions or deal with a manipulative inmate. We train our staff to be professional and, at times, an officer will go the wrong way. We will be there to meet it and will hold them accountable.

If convicted of the felony charges, Anderson faces a possible prison sentence. Cole wasn’t immediately certain whether a conviction would require Anderson to register as a sex offender.

Anderson will remain on unpaid leave while the investigation is ongoing. Cole says the Department of Corrections will look into “other administrative options regarding his employment.”