Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating gun vandalism to traffic signal, mailboxes

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people to use caution when driving in the area of SW 61st and Auburn Road.

According to a release, an unknown suspect shot out the flashing traffic signal at the intersection. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says stop signs have been put in place for east and westbound traffic on SW 61st Street until the signal can be repaired.

Stallbaumer says it will be a couple of days before the repairs are complete.

The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating recent incidents of mailboxes and signs being shot in southwest Shawnee County. Shotgun shell casings have been found at the locations were the shootings occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (785)251-2200.