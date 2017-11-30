WIBW News Now!

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office releases name of man involved in fatal tractor accident

by on November 30, 2017 at 10:15 AM (3 hours ago)

A 67-year-old man died in a tractor accident in Shawnee County Wednesday night. Fire, EMS and Sheriff’s officers responded to the 4400 block of NE Croco Road shortly after 6 p.m.

On Thursday morning, Shawnee County Sherriff’s Office announced the man was Marty L. Garren of Topeka.

It was determined that Garren was using an 800 series Ford Tractor with a front loader and rear box blade attachment to do dirt work at the back of the property. Sometime between 3pm and 6pm as he was moving dirt to level a sloped area on the property the tractor rolled over, pinning him underneath it. When family returned home he was discovered and they summoned emergency personnel.