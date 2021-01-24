Shawnee County and NE Kansas will be impacted by Inclement Winter Weather Monday
The NWS has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for Shawnee County on Monday from 0000-1800 hrs
Winter Storm Watches are issued in advance of the storm (usually at least 24 hours) and indicates the risk of a hazardous winter weather event has increased (at least a 50% chance of it occurring), but its occurrence, location, and/or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so you can make plans to stay safe.
NWS has forecast a wintry mixture developing Sunday night, changing to nearly all snow Monday morning and ending Monday evening.
There will be moderate to even heavy snow accumulations on Monday with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches could fall along and north of an Abilene to Holton line
The hazardous travel conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes
More information on timing and locations will be known following a 1600 hrs conference call with our NWS Partners Sunday afternoon. An update will be sent out shortly after the conclusion of the call.
If travel is necessary, please consult the KDOT website for road conditions throughout Kansas
http://www.kandrive.org/kandrive
Those engaging in activities and travel should consult the following document which provides information on hazards from winter storms: http://www.weather.gov/top/wwad
As always, please ensure you have at least two reliable and accurate information and communication resources available.
EOC is encouraging all venues hosting events and activities to consult their emergency plans due to the potential of winter storms impacting those attending.
EOC is continuing to provide Public Information and Warning via our social media tools.
NWS:
Timing/Locations:
Wintry precipitation Sunday night should transition to snow Monday morning north of an Abilene to Holton line, with a wintry mix continuing southeast of this line during the day.
The threat for wintry precipitation starts Sunday night and transitions to snow during the day on Monday for most areas in northern Kansas.
The heaviest snow is likely Monday mid-morning to mid-afternoon tapering off Monday night.
Impacts:
Hazardous driving conditions and travel impacts likely especially late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
Certainty & Considerations: Confidence in the occurrence of this winter storm is increasing, but there will likely be a sharp cutoff in the snowfall amounts on the southeast side of this snow band
Models continue to fluctuate on the exact location of this cutoff and amounts, though they are settling on a more concrete solution.
EOC will continue to provide public information and warning via our social media and other notification tools.