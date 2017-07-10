WIBW News Now!

Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

by on July 10, 2017 at 1:15 PM (2 hours ago)

The 2017 Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be held at
5:30 pm on Thursday, July 13 at the Ramada Downtown Topeka Hotel & Convention Center, 420 SE 6th
Ave, Topeka. The keynote speaker at the banquet will be former major league pitcher Mike Torrez, who
grew up in Topeka. Torrez was inducted to SCBHOF during the inaugural year.

Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. They can be purchased by contacting Rachel Meyer at
785-251-2685. Tickets also are available at the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Office at Lake
Shawnee and the Seabrook Apple Market at 1945 SW Gage. Proceeds will go to the Shawnee County
Parks and Recreation Foundation for youth baseball programs and facilities maintenance at Bettis Family
Sports Complex

For more information, click HERE!