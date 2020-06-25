Shawnee County Community Cares Line to temporarily cease operations
The Shawnee County Health Department in partnership with Valeo Behavioral Health, City of Topeka, Family Service and Guidance Center, United Way of Greater Topeka, and HealthSource announce the temporary discontinuation of the Shawnee County Community Cares Line effective Friday, June 26, 2020, at 5:00 pm.
The Shawnee County Community Cares Line served as an important community resource during the Stay at Home order in April, and the re-opening phases of May and June. The Shawnee County Community Cares line connected members of the community with trusted community volunteers during times of social distancing. The line was made possible through funding from the Topeka Community Foundation and was fully staffed by community volunteers recruited through the United Way.
The Shawnee County Community Cares Line will be reinstated in the fall if and when the need has been identified by the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team.
In the meantime, should a community member need mental health support; Valeo Behavioral Health Care has a Crisis Line that is answered 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Valeo’s Crisis Line is 785-234-3300 and is always answered by a Licensed Clinician. Family Service & Guidance Center has a Crisis Line to assist children or adolescents who are experiencing a mental health emergency. The number is 785-232-5005 and is also available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.