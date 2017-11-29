Shawnee County DA now has Dominique White case

The next step has been taken in the officer involved shooting of Dominique White.

According to a release from the Lawrence Police Department, the investigation has been completed and forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office for review. White was shot and killed in the 300 block of SE Lawrence Street on September 28, after police responded to a shots fired call in the area.

White’s family has asked to see the body camera footage in the case, but that effort has been thwarted to this point by a Kansas law that says that only heirs and executors of the deceased can view the video. The City told the Topeka-Capital Journal previously that it was working to get an executor in place who would have access to the video.