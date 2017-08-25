Shawnee County Emergency Management standing by for hurricane relief in Texas

Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey, Shawnee County Emergency Management and other emergency support partners are standing by to provide assistance to the state of Texas if needed.

“If they need resources outside of their jurisdiction, we are standing by monitoring to provide any of those resources that we can provide to that area should they request it,” said Dusty Nichols, Shawnee County Emergency Management Director.

Nichols said that it is important to wait for the request rather than provide unwanted help. Uncoordinated donations as well as volunteers showing up to the location can interfere with disaster operations and cause a secondary disaster. However, if the request is needed, emergency support partners in the state of Kansas are prepared to lend a hand.

“If they requested a few search and rescue teams, that request would go to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and they would put that out among the teams in Kansas to see who’s available to fulfill that request,” said Nichols.

Shawnee County and other emergency partners request that anyone wanting to donate or provide assistance to those in Texas first examine FEMA’S Volunteer & Donate Responsibly page at www.fema.gov/volunteer-donate-responsibly.