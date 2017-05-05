Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener holding plant sale Saturday morning

If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your patio and garden areas, a local agency has the answer.

The Shawnee County Extension Master Gardener program is designed to beautify indoor and outdoor spaces with a plant sale this weekend.

The sale will be in the parking lot of the Shawnee County Extension Office, behind the Kansas Expocentre, at 1740 SW Western Ave.

Horticultural experts will be on hand to show off their supply of flowers, house plants and floral gift ideas.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” said Extension Master Gardener Linda Jakle. “We’ve got mixed flower hanging baskets, and patio pots that are all ready for Mother’s Day.”

Home gardeners can flex their green-thumb muscles by picking through the large selection of vegetable plants.

Jakle says tomatoes are one of the more popular items offered at the annual sale.

“We have lots of varieties of tomatoes, including ones that you can grow in pots or heirloom varieties,” said Jakle.

The plants featured at the sale are all grown by Extension Master Gardeners and are proven to produce, even in extreme weather conditions.

The sale is set for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.