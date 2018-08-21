Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Hayden

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season. Previous installments of our Football Tour can be found linked at the end of this post.

The Hayden Wildcats enjoyed another deep postseason run in the 4A-II playoffs last season. But when KSHAA reorganized football into six new 11-man classes, the Wildcats were dropped down to being the largest school in the 3A classification. That means a truncated Centennial League schedule, with the Wildcats only getting three games against their city rivals before opening district play. But Bill Arnold’s program will make the adjustment and attack the challenge the same way they have for so many years: with the goal of getting stronger as the season unfolds so that come playoff time, no matter who they play, they’re ready to be at their best. With several stalwart lineman returning and some promising young talent on offense, this Wildcat team is primed to play well into November.

THE TEAM: Hayden Wildcats

THE COACH: Bill Arnold, twelfth season

THE RECORD: 7-5, 2-4 Centennial League

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Daniel Hernandez, senior OL/DL. A two-year starter, Hernandez is the most experienced of a talented group of two-way linemen for the Wildcats. He will be expected to make a big impact at defensive end and also help open up holes for Hayden’s ground-based attack.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Three vs Washburn Rural. It’s the final game before the start of district for the Wildcats, and it will be their sternest test before then, too, as they go toe to toe with arguably their biggest city rival.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 TOPEKA WEST

9/7 @ SEAMAN

9/14 WASHBURN RURAL

9/21 SANTA FE TRAIL

9/28 @ JEFF WEST

10/5 @ BISHOP WARD

10/12 PERRY-LECOMPTON

10/19 @ WELLSVILLE

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach Bill Arnold:

And check out this video from practice:

Today we check in with @HaydenHigh football on our Shawnee County Football Tour #580Preps pic.twitter.com/gIjGxyuUgD — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) August 21, 2018

Day One: Seaman

Day Two: Topeka West

Day Three: Shawnee Heights