Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Highland Park

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season. Previous installments of our Football Tour can be found linked at the end of this post.

It has been over three seasons since the Highland Park Scots last tasted gridiron victory. Try as they might, the Scots haven’t been able to overcome the disadvantages that have come with ever-dwindling numbers of players coming out for the team. Though they have competed hard, they have been outmanned at every turn, and the results have been mostly lopsided on the scoreboard. A new head coach will try and change that this season. Mike Foristiere’s life and long coaching career have given him experience at programs like this one. He believes he’s seeing the buy-in from players, and already has more players out for the team this season. The turnaround won’t occur immediately, but Foristiere brings energy and optimism and hopes a focus on the fundamentals will have the Scots more competitive this season.

THE TEAM: Highland Park Scots

THE COACH: Mike Foristiere, first season

THE RECORD: 0-9, 0-6 Centennial League

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Jai’Shaun Spicer, senior QB. Spicer is one of only a few Scots who have prior varsity experience. He’ll be counted on to make plays with his legs and make smart decisions with the ball in Highland Park’s offense.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Four vs Highland Park. The last two seasons, this game has been the closest on the regular season schedule for the Scots. It may provide their best chance to snap their long losing skid this season.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 SEAMAN

9/7 @ SUMNER ACADEMY

9/14 @ TOPEKA HIGH

9/21 TOPEKA WEST

9/28 JUNCTION CITY

10/5 @ EMPORIA

10/11 WASHBURN RURAL

10/19 @ MANHATTAN

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach Mike Foristiere:

And check out this video from practice:

