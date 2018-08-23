Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Rossville

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season. Previous installments of our Football Tour can be found linked at the end of this post.

For the first time in a while the Class 3A postseason kicked off without the Rossville Bulldawgs participating. After three straight state championships a young and banged-up bunch of Dawgs staggered to a 2-7 record and were eliminated from postseason contention on the season’s final day. But a step back won’t lower the standards for Rossville football, and they’ll be hungry to return to the playoffs in class 2A this season. Derick Hammes has several players with varsity experience, but they’re still young and learning. If they learn fast, Hammes’ Dawgs will have some serious bite.

THE TEAM: Rossville Bulldawgs

THE COACH: Derick Hammes, sixth season

THE RECORD: 2-7

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Trevor Johnson, senior RB/LB. Johnson was primed for a big year in 2017 before injury cut his season short. This season he’ll be counted on to carry an offensive load and help strengthen a Bulldawg defense that struggled mightily last year.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Two vs Silver Lake. But then, isn’t it always? Even in a down year, the Dawgs made it tough on a very good Eagles team in last year’s War on 24. A win this year would be an early sign that Rossville is back to strong form.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 @ CENTRALIA

9/7 SILVER LAKE

9/14 ROCK CREEK

9/21 @ RILEY COUNTY

9/28 SE OF SALINE

10/5 @ ST. MARYS

10/12 @ COUNCIL GROVE

10/19 MISSION VALLEY

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach Derick Hammes:

And check out this video from practice:

A double dose of Shawnee County Football Tour stops today – first, we check in with the @RHS_DAWG_FB program #580Preps pic.twitter.com/JcokPlwe82 — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) August 23, 2018

