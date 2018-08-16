Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Seaman

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season.

Our first stop for 2018 takes us to north Topeka where we meet this year’s edition of the Seaman Vikings. The Vikings are hoping to regain forward momentum for their program in their third season under head coach Glenn O’Neil. After going 8-2 in O’Neil’s first season on the bench, the Vikings slipped to 4-5 last year and lost in the first round of the class 5A playoffs. This year 19 lettermen return and the team hopes to get back to playing smart, fundamental, ball-control football on offense while continuing to be stout on the defensive side. It’s a recipe that O’Neil believes this year’s team can follow.

THE TEAM: Seaman Vikings

THE COACH: Glenn O’Neil, third season

THE RECORD: 4-5, 4-2 Centennial League

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Sam Payne, senior LB/FB. One of only two players from last year’s Topeka Capital Journal All City Top 11 to return for 2018, Payne has been a mainstay in the middle of Seaman’s 4-4 defense the last two seasons. He’ll also see increased offensive responsibilities this season.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Eight at Washburn Rural. It’s a tough finishing kick to the season for the Vikings with three of their four 6A opponents set for the season’s second half. A good performance over a strong Junior Blues squad could provide momentum for the postseason and might decide whether or not the Vikings host a first-round playoff game.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 @ HIGHLAND PARK

9/7 HAYDEN

9/14 MANHATTAN

9/21 @ EMPORIA

9/27 @ TOPEKA HIGH

10/5 TOPEKA WEST

10/12 JUNCTION CITY

10/19 @ WASHBURN RURAL

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach Glenn O’Neil:

And check out this video from practice: