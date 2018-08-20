Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Shawnee Heights

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season.

The Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds left the Centennial League on a high note last year, capturing a share of their first league title in over two decades. They did so with a senior laden roster that had patiently waited for their turn in the Friday night spotlight. Now, a fresh cast of faces will hope to fill those shoes, and they’ll be doing so in a new league as the T-Birds open United Kansas Conference play this year. They hope the new league will set them up better for a higher seed and a deeper run in the 5A postseason. First, though, they must bring along several new starters and develop their own identity as they try and make some more history.

THE TEAM: Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds

THE COACH: Jason Swift

THE RECORD: 7-3, 5-1 Centennial League

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Tyce Brown, senior FS/WR. A terrific athlete who excels in three sports at Shawnee Heights, Brown is a leader on both sides of the ball for the T-Birds. He’s able to make plays on the ball on defense, and that’s what will be expect of him as he moves to the free safety spot this season.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Seven vs De Soto. This might be a United Kansas Conference championship decider, with two proud programs going at it in the penultimate week.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/30 @ TOPEKA HIGH

9/7 @ KC TURNER

9/13 KC SCHLAGLE

9/21 BASEHOR-LINWOOD

9/28 @ KC WASHINGTON

10/5 LEAVENWORTH

10/12 DE SOTO

10/19 @ LANSING

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

