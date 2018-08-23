Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Silver Lake

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season. Previous installments of our Football Tour can be found linked at the end of this post.

Silver Lake posted yet another tremendous season under Hall of Fame coach CJ Hamilton in 2017. The only team to beat them was Sabetha – the team that eliminated them from the playoffs and ultimately won the 3A state championship. The Eagles expect excellence on the gridiron and there’s always a twinge of disappointment in any season that doesn’t end in a title. This year, the Eagles will have some excellent skill position talent and should be one of the most potent offensive teams in all of class 2A. If they develop line depth and defensive playmakers emerge, another run at state gold could well be within the Eagles’ reach.

THE TEAM: Silver Lake Eagles

THE COACH: CJ Hamilton, 43rd season

THE RECORD: 10-1

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Mason Griffin, senior QB. A dynamic athlete, Griffin was the centerpiece for an explosive Eagles offense last season, and with several returners at receiver and running back, he’ll be at the controls of another high-scoring group.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Two at Rossville. Rivalry game, statement game, call it what you want, but it’s usually the biggest game on the Eagles schedule and this year is no different. With a hungry Rossville opponent looking to reestablish themselves, this game offers an early test and a chance to build momentum.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 @ ST MARYS

9/7 @ ROSSVILLE

9/14 RILEY COUNTY

9/21 @ MCLOUTH

9/28 CENTRAL HEIGHTS

10/5 @ WEST FRANKLIN

10/12 OSAGE CITY

10/19 @ OSKALOOSA

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach CJ Hamilton:

And check out this video from practice:

We also make the short trip on Highway 24 to check on the @SLeaglesport squad #580Preps pic.twitter.com/Nh7ZEza0AJ — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) August 23, 2018

