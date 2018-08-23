WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


74°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 74°
Winds SSE 17 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
72°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear97°
77°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy95°
77°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear95°
74°

Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Silver Lake

by on August 23, 2018 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season. Previous installments of our Football Tour can be found linked at the end of this post.

Silver Lake posted yet another tremendous season under Hall of Fame coach CJ Hamilton in 2017. The only team to beat them was Sabetha – the team that eliminated them from the playoffs and ultimately won the 3A state championship. The Eagles expect excellence on the gridiron and there’s always a twinge of disappointment in any season that doesn’t end in a title. This year, the Eagles will have some excellent skill position talent and should be one of the most potent offensive teams in all of class 2A. If they develop line depth and defensive playmakers emerge, another run at state gold could well be within the Eagles’ reach.

THE TEAM: Silver Lake Eagles

THE COACH: CJ Hamilton, 43rd season

THE RECORD: 10-1

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Mason Griffin, senior QB. A dynamic athlete, Griffin was the centerpiece for an explosive Eagles offense last season, and with several returners at receiver and running back, he’ll be at the controls of another high-scoring group.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Two at Rossville. Rivalry game, statement game, call it what you want, but it’s usually the biggest game on the Eagles schedule and this year is no different. With a hungry Rossville opponent looking to reestablish themselves, this game offers an early test and a chance to build momentum.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/31 @ ST MARYS
9/7 @ ROSSVILLE
9/14  RILEY COUNTY
9/21 @ MCLOUTH
9/28  CENTRAL HEIGHTS
10/5 @ WEST FRANKLIN
10/12  OSAGE CITY
10/19 @ OSKALOOSA
10/26  PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach CJ Hamilton:

And check out this video from practice:

Day One: Seaman
Day Two: Topeka West
Day Three: Shawnee Heights
Day Four: Hayden
Day Five: Highland Park
Day Six: Rossville

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.