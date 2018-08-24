Shawnee County Football Tour 2018: Topeka High

School is back in session and the pads are popping on practice fields across Kansas, which can only mean one thing – football is back! It’s time to embark on our Shawnee County Football Tour for another year as we get ready to follow the local teams through what should be an exciting 2018 season. Previous installments of our Football Tour can be found linked at the end of this post.

The Topeka High Trojans posted another scintillating season last year, rolling to a 7-1 regular season record and a share of the Centennial League title. But the playoff hump continued to be a tough one for the Trojans to surmount as they were upset at home by Garden City in the second round. That will only serve to fuel the fire for a talented Trojan squad that returns nine defensive starters and one of the best backfields in the entire state. The Trojans will have no shortage of size and speed on both sides of the ball and are one of the favorites to challenge for a league crown, and will hope that this is the year they break through for a deep postseason run.

THE TEAM: Topeka High Trojans

THE COACH: Walt Alexander, 13th season

THE RECORD: 8-2, 5-1 Centennial League

THE PLAYER TO WATCH: Ky Thomas, junior RB. He might be the best running back in all of Kansas, and his dazzling speed/strength combination is must-see stuff. A dynamic playmaker whether running with, catching, or even throwing the ball, Thomas has a chance to establish himself as the state’s best player in the Class of 2020.

THE BIGGEST GAME: Week Two at Manhattan. Early season Centennial League bragging rights, and perhaps the league title itself, will be at stake when the Trojans try and get a measure of revenge on a Manhattan team that tripped them up 21-14 last season.

THE SCHEDULE:

8/30 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

9/7 @ MANHATTAN

9/14 HIGHLAND PARK

9/21 @ JUNCTION CITY

9/27 SEAMAN

10/5 WASHBURN RURAL

10/12 @ EMPORIA

10/19 @ TOPEKA WEST

10/26 PLAYOFF GAME

Listen to our conversation with head coach Walt Alexander:

And check out this video from practice:

Our Shawnee County Football Tour swings by to see the Men of Troy from @THS_Trojans #580Preps pic.twitter.com/cODEISxnTj — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) August 24, 2018

